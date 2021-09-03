DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 8.91 and last traded at 8.88. 433,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,287,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.22.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,938,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,947,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,606,000. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.