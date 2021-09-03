Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo stock opened at $196.06 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

