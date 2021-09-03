DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 23,253 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $109,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,412. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $539.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $555.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $478.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

