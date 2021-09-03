Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.72 ($26.72).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €17.95 ($21.12) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.02. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.