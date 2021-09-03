Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.47 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.50 ($8.82).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €8.37 ($9.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.48. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

