Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.64.

CRH stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 134.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 668,258 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CRH by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,744,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 39.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

