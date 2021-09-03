Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,937,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,044,000 after acquiring an additional 116,640 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 175,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. 62,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

