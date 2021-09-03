Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $214,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $253.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,639. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $257.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

