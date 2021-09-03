Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $380,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,559 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.35. 44,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

