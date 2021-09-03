Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $380,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,559 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EOG traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.35. 44,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.