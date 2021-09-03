Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $269,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in PPG Industries by 134.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after acquiring an additional 234,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,746,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.64 and a 200 day moving average of $163.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.