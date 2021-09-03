Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 3,224 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 193,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,455. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.34 and its 200 day moving average is $147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

