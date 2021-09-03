DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $99.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

