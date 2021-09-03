DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.12 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 48.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 396,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,758 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 262.6% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,331 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.23 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

