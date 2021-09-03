DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

IP opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.15. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

