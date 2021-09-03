DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.95.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $486.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 130.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $478.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.62.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

