DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,139.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,093.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,883.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

