DeGate (DG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $261,098.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. DeGate has a market capitalization of $22.45 million and approximately $261,098.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeGate has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

