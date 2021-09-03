Deeper Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.67 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $68.53 million and $1.67 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,579,638 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

