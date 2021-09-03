DEAPcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.32 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $30.32 million and $8.33 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00061151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00125304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.57 or 0.00788961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00047070 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

