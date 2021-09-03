Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Trading Up 2.6%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 14,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 89,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The firm has a market cap of $47.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

