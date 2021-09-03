David L. Deninno Sells 4,000 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $90.62 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.