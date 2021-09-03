David L. Deninno Sells 4,000 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $90.62 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

