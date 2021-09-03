David B. Blundin Acquires 33,000 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EverQuote stock remained flat at $$19.55 during trading hours on Thursday. 290,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,888. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $568.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP grew its stake in EverQuote by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

