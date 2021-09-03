Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $139.69

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.69 and last traded at $137.67, with a volume of 58489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $2,058,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,365,038.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $303,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at $731,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,447,906 shares of company stock worth $184,569,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Datadog by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $130,100,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Datadog by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,323,000 after buying an additional 1,130,305 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

