Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.99. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $79.65.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $403,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $267,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

