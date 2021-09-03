Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.67.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.