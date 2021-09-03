Danny Peeters Purchases 566,666 Shares of Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Danny Peeters acquired 566,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$22.96 ($16.40) per share, with a total value of A$13,010,651.36 ($9,293,322.40).

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Goodman Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

