Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.1% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $491,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $331.43. 2,192,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,619. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $332.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $236.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.