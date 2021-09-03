Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 788 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $337.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

