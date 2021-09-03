Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,962 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC opened at $500.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 172.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $502.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.98.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.