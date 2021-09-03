Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $1,167,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 14.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 24.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

MORN opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $288.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.78.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,964,730.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total transaction of $118,005.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 269,751 shares of company stock worth $68,410,973 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

