Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $1,167,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 14.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 24.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.
MORN opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $288.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.78.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.