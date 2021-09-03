Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $997,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

NYSE WPC opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

