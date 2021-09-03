Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 22,800 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,339,211 shares in the company, valued at $490,919,823.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 726,933 shares of company stock worth $45,985,312. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

