Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.91. Approximately 4,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 901,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

DADA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. raised their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. On average, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 217,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after buying an additional 402,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.