Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.91. Approximately 4,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 901,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

DADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

