DA Davidson Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $108.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $114.73. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 43.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 25.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Quanta Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

