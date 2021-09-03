CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.90 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.00. 225,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,430. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.02. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.08.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

