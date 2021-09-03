CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $172.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.28. The company had a trading volume of 212,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,543. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after purchasing an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $35,735,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.