CWS Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 30.4% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Stryker worth $76,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.68. The stock had a trading volume of 858,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,832. The company has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.22 and its 200-day moving average is $254.91. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $194.64 and a 52 week high of $280.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

