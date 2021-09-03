CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.54. 3,468,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.