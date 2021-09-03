CWS Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $449.04. The company had a trading volume of 249,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,513. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $450.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.08.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

