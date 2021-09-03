CWS Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.8% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 79,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 50,992 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 200,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.64. 4,351,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,490. The firm has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $105.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

