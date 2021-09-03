Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Down 15.2% in August

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.25. 23,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,925. Cummins has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.83 and a 200-day moving average of $250.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

