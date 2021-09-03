Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 617 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in First Merchants by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

