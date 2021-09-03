Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $29,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Masco by 1,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Masco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS opened at $61.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

