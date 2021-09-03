CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CSX by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CSX by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 13,724.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 180,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,989,453. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

