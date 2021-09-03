CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 201.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in CSX by 140.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. CSX Co. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.