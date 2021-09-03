CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Raised to $75.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s previous close.

LAW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $60.78.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

