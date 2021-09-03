CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.56.

LAW stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $60.78.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

