Cryptrust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,356.00 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Cryptrust has a market capitalization of $40,646.53 and approximately $1,356.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00131098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00155509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.37 or 0.07792036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,197.74 or 1.00001336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.00815194 BTC.

About Cryptrust

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io

Cryptrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.