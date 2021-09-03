CryptoBonusMiles Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $6,042.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00122292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.84 or 0.00784271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00046629 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

